Tripartite and Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) to be hosted in Willemstad, Curaçao

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – From February 28 to March 3, 2023, a delegation of the Parliament of Sint Maarten will participate in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO). Delegations from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, the Netherlands, and Sint Maarten will be meeting on Curaçao for the IPKO.

The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing several topics that include discussions and presentations on:

Recent developments per country; Better and lasting relationships within the Kingdom: democratic deficit, mutual agreements, and cooperation; a proposal for the Dispute Regulation law; reforms and the Country packages; and the history of slavery and colonialism.

The program will also include a working visit to sites associated with slavery and colonization.

The Interparliamentary Consultations will conclude on Friday, March 3, 2023, with the signing of the agreement list and a joint press conference of the four delegations.

One day prior to the start of the Interparliamentary Consultations (IPKO), the delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will meet in a Tripartite Consultation. During this meeting, the delegations will discuss specific issues affecting these countries, and preparations will be made for the upcoming IPKO.

The Sint Maarten delegation partaking in the IPKO and Tripartite meetings will consist of the following members:



Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani, President of Parliament, Delegation leader;

Mr. Rolando Brison, Vice Chairman of the Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations;

Mr. Akeem E. Arrindell;

Mr. Chanel E. Brownbill;

Ms. Solange L. Duncan;

Mr. Christophe T. Emmanuel;

Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs;

Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten;

Mr. George C. Pantophlet;

Ms. Ludmila N.L. de Weever;

Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams; andMr. Garrick J. Richardson, LL.M, ML , Secretary General

The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) public sessions can be followed live via the link: https://tinyurl.com/ipko2023