The Dutch Caribbean Police Force remembers cadet agent, Jonathan Theodora

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire — On Thursday, the 8th of February, an accident between a car and a motorcycle occurred on the Kaya Grandi. With bewilderment and dismay, we learned of the death of our colleague, cadet agent, Jonathan Theodora.

Born on Bonaire on the 16th October 1992, Jonathan started his police training on 2nd of November 2020 and was expected to graduate with his class on the 10th of March 2023.

We will remember Jonathan as a driven cadet agent, always ready to help others. We will miss his enthusiasm and zest for life. We wish his family lots of strength in coping with this great loss.