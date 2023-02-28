Police apprehend armed robbers from jewelry heist

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Three young men are in police custody following an armed robbery of a jewelry store on Front Street that occurred around midday Monday.

The suspected robbers were caught thanks to the quick response of patrols in the vicinity. The robbers fled the scene on scooter and holed up in a house in Over the Bank. Law enforcement officials swiftly got to the scene where the arrests were made and the stolen jewelry and watches were found as well as a firearm.

Monday’s robbery is one of three the Special Unit Robberies (SUR) team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is busy investigating since the weekend. Two armed robberies occurred at two supermarkets in Simpson Bay.

Police patrols have increased monitoring at high target areas in the districts in an effort to curb further robberies.

After a quiet end of the past year in terms of robberies, this worrisome phenomenon has once again resurfaced.

SUR has tallied a total of 19 robbery with violence of varying degrees over the last eight weekends. This includes the snatching of chains, attempted and armed robberies.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these robberies to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten if you know or suspect something.