Parliament to meet with the Minister of TEATT and VROMI for discussion related to the petition regarding Objection to recent and future developments on Mullet Bay



PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten –The Committee of Petitions of Parliament will meet on February 23, 2023.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and the Minister of Public Housing, Social Planning, and Infrastructure (VROMI) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the concerned Ministers related to the petition regarding Objection to recent development(s) and future development(s) on Mullet Bay (Beach)(IS/758/2021-2022 dated April 7, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internetwww.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/ SintMaartenParliament