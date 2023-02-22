No signs of violence found in body of Laville, death due to pre-existing heart conditions

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The body of the late Ossie Laville had no signs of violence, according to the autopsy report. The details of the report were shared last week with his next of kin by the Prosecutor’s Office. Laville was found death in HvB cell on 27 January 2023.

The report noted a fracture of the sternum that was most likely the result of resuscitation attempts. This ruling was based in the typical location and appearance of the fracture.

The same report also indicated that the cause of death was most likely a severe preexisting heart disease (left ventricular hypertrophy with high-grade narrowing of two coronary arteries). The heart was considered to be “ready to fail at any time,” according to the report. This heart disease often progresses without prior symptoms and is not infrequently detected until sudden unexpected death.

The report concluded that manner of Laville’s death was “natural”.

It is not customary for the details of an autopsy to be made public, however, the OM wants to ensure there are no statements to the contrary regarding this unfortunate death.

The investigation into Laville’s death is closed.