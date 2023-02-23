Continuation Committee of Finance of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Finance regarding Tax Reform



PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Finance of Parliament is scheduled to meet on February 23, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 8, 2023, will be reconvened on Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

The tax reform measures and Government’s vision for Tax Reform (IS/928/2021-2022 dated May 23, 2022)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/ SintMaartenParliament