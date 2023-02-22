Change Agent, Connector, Thought Leader, Bonnie Benesh to Speak at NPOwer Conference

St. Maarten — NPOwer, an arm of Foresee Foundation, announces that Bonnie Benesh will be the main keynote speaker for its 2023 conference themed “Connect and Inspire.” The three-day conference, February 23 to 25 is aimed at facilitating the empowerment and strengthening of non-profit organizations (NPOs), and Benesh is expected to lay the foundation for emphasizing the need for connection, collaboration, and fostering enhanced resilience.

The symposium-styled knowledge exchange is set to take place on Friday starting at 8:30am at the Belair Community Center, and Benesh is expected to shine a spotlight on “A multidimensional assessment of Social Cohesion.”

“We believe she will lay the foundation for emphasizing the need for connection, collaboration, and fostering enhanced resilience,” said NPOwer’s Jose Sommers. This is effectively the start of the learning and knowledge exchange aspect of our conference. On Saturday, February 25, Benesh will also be part of the line-up of some 30 unique workshops. These workshops are aimed to build the capacity of volunteers, staff members and people interested in the NPO sector.

Benesh is an organizational change consultant and thought leader who has worked extensively around the world to develop human and organizational systems. With her expertise in developing leadership, workforce skills, and collaborative visions for a better future, Benesh has been described as a “change agent,” “thought leader,” and “connector.”

She is currently the CEO of the Think To DO Institute, an independent global think tank located in Curaçao, in the Western Caribbean. The institute conducts resilient society research and the effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on society resilience. As a change agent and connector, Benesh has facilitated the creation of policy and procedures for labour force development plans, stakeholder dialogue structures, and educational systems to create global citizens with competitive workforce skills. She has participated in several global think tanks, including the Climate Reality Leadership Corps, Apple Computer Think Tank, and several related to education and labour development in Singapore.

As a thought leader, Benesh is a member of the World Economic Forum Expert Groups. She has served as a guest or adjunct professor at numerous universities around the world. She has been listed in Who’s Who in American Education, Who’s Who in International Business Leaders and Professionals. Benesh has authored National Labour Force Development Plans, Small Island Nation Master Plans, national policies, and learning materials on Constructivism, The Brain and Learning, and The Human Brain, The Brain and Learning: Reading; The Brain and Learning: Mathematics; The Brain and Learning: Early Childhood.

Some space is still available on February 24 and 25 for persons, who feel the need to improve themselves and their skill-sets. For more information, please visit the NPOwer website www.npowersxm.com and click on the blue tab on the upper right side to sign up and view the extensive line-up of workshops.

NPOwer, noted for the slogan “where NPOs connect” is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1.1 in the shared offices of R4CR and SFC. For more information go to contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com or +1 721 581 5050.