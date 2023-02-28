ANGUILLA POLICE: Firearms Recovered

ANGUILLA — On Thursday, 16th February 2023, officers attached to the Beat and Patrol were on patrol when they sighted a vehicle that aroused their suspicion. The officers engaged the occupants of the vehicle. Eventually, they gave chase, which resulted in the eventual arrest of Renaldo Gumbs 20-year-old male from South Valley, and Kyron Hodge, a 17-year-old male from Roaches Hill.

Both persons were charged with the offense of possession of a firearm and appeared before the magistrate court on Friday, 17th February 2023. They were both awarded bail in the sum of $40,000 with two sureties each. Both Mr. Gumbs and Mr. Hodge are expected to be of good behavior, surrender all travel documents, not travel out of the jurisdiction without informing the court, and have no interference with the prosecution witnesses.

ANGUILLA — On Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, officers attached to the Crime Group executed a search warrant at a residential dwelling in Stoney Ground. As a result of the search, one shotgun and eight rounds of ammunition were recovered. Mr. O’Flaherty was charged with the offense of possession of a firearm and ammunition. He appeared before the magistrate court and was remanded to His Majesty Prison until 3rd March 2023.

Also, that same day, officers executed a warrant at the residence of Mordecai Gumbs in Stoney Ground. One 40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and six rounds of ammunition were recovered. As a result of the discovery, several persons were arrested, including Mordecai Gumbs, Janeka Lake, Dylon Griffith, Ajani Stapleton, and Kacio Harrigan, for the offense of possession of a firearm and ammunition.