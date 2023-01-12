State Secretary Van Huffelen at four-country consultations on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Alexandra van Huffelen, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, will be visiting Sint Maarten from the 11th to 14th of January to participate in the four-country consultations. This governmental consultation between the Netherlands and the minister presidents of the other three countries in the Kingdom: Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, will take place on the 12th and 13th of January on the island of St. Maarten.

During the consultations, four topics will be on the agenda. Public sector reforms in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, discussion of a dispute settlement for the Kingdom, solving the democratic deficit and accessibility of European elections. Finally, the organization of the next Kingdom Conference will also be discussed.

At the previous four-country conference in June 2022, the four countries agreed that Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten would come up with a proposal for agreements we want to make with each other on implementing the necessary reforms in the areas of the rule of law, public finances and the economy, among others. The intention is to make agreements during the four-country consultations about further elaboration of cooperation in the Kingdom on this point.