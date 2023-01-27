Registration in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten for the Electoral College in the Senate for non-residents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Dutch nationals living in Aruba, Curaçao or Sint Maarten can also vote in March 2023 for a new election: the election for the electoral college of non-residents for the Senate. This gives voters abroad an indirect vote for the Senate. This requires registration in advance as a ‘voter outside of the Netherlands’. This is possible until Tuesday, January 31st, 2023.

Registering is easy. Visit the website www.stemvanuithetbuitenland.nl and follow the instructions. Once you are registered as a voter outside the Netherlands, you will receive a confirmation and from now on you will automatically receive all information and the documents with which you can vote by post at every election. Even if you have already registered for the elections to the House of Representatives and the European Parliament, you must register for the Electoral College elections.

For Dutch nationals living in Aruba, Curaçao or Sint Maarten, they can collect their voting documents at the office of the Representation of the Netherlands after notification.

There are a number of conditions for participating from abroad in the election for the electoral college of non-residents for the Senate. For example, you must live outside the Netherlands and not be registered in a Dutch municipality, have the Dutch nationality and be 18 years or older. In addition, residents of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten must have been a resident of the Netherlands for at least ten years or be employed in the Dutch public service in Aruba, Curaçao or Sint Maarten, or be a family member of a person in the Dutch public service and therefore have a joint household.

More information about the electoral college election can be found at www.stemvanuithetbuitenland.nl.