Public meeting of Parliament regarding Mullet Bay Inquiry Commission composition

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on January 20, 2022. The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Mullet Bay Inquiry Commission composition (IS/322/2020-2021 dated January 22, 2021)

Agenda point 2 was requested by Members of Parliament, S.M. Bijlani, G.S. Heyliger-Marten, O.E.C. Ottley and R. Brison.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and

www.youtube.com/c/ SintMaartenParliament