Parliament of Sint Maarten Meeting week

JANUARY 16-20, 2023 MEETING WEEK
Monday, January 16, 2023
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 CVROMI 02 11.00 1. Presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) (IS/017/2022-2023 dated September 15, 2022)

2. Discussion on the policy and  legislation on natural risk and sustainable construction development and the protection of public infrastructure

3. Discussion on the steps needed in order to safeguard both our sustainable construction development and the safety of our inhabitants and visitors (IS/1077/2021-2022 dated June 21, 2022)

4. Update and discussion on the island’s zoning and spatial planning and the hillside policy with the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure  (IS/1030/2021-2022 dated June 15, 2022)

Agenda point 1 was requested by the Minister of VROMI, Agenda points 2 and 3 were requested by MP C.E. Brownbill and agenda point 4 was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

 MinVROMI
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023 OV 11 10.00 1. Incoming documents

2. Mullet Bay Inquiry Commission composition (IS/322/2021-2021 dated January 22, 2021)

Agenda point 2 was requested by MP S.M. Bijlani, MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, MP O.E.C. Ottley and MP R. Brison

 Confirmed

