FYI FOUNDATION AND ST. MARTIN. FIRST FOUNDATIONS KICKS OFF THE NEW YEAR WITH A FUN FILLED SPORTS WEEKEND.

The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation, in collaboration with St Martin First Foundation, has ventured into a three-day basketball tournament. The activity will be held at LB Scott Sports Auditorium from Thursday 26th and Friday 27th of January from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am to Saturday 28th January from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This is a family event. Parents are encouraged to come out with their children. As an incentive to encourage families to come out, a total of 3000 complimentary tickets have been distributed among the various primary schools on the island. Students who have received complimentary tickets must be accompanied by a parent. General admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 without the complimentary ticket.

The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation will be facilitating the basketball on stilts display games with students who have been participating in the introduction to Moko Jumbie culture in St. Martin program funded by R4CR trust fund. Participating schools are Oranje School, Martin Luther King School, MAC Primary Rev. John A. Gumbs Campus and Hillside Christian school Asha Stevens and Helmich Snijders.

On Saturday, 28 January, a Mini Stilt walkers’ parade will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm starting from the Joselyn Arrindell Festival village to the LB Scott Sports Auditorium to round off the project.

St. Martin First Foundation will be facilitating the basketball with character display with Marvel and Disney mascot characters featuring Funtopia and the Senior basketball tournament, which offers a $4000 cash prize for the winning team. The vision of the organization is focused on community strengthening for the overall citizens of St. Martin.

The foundation has successfully executed various community-oriented activities and events for 2022, which focused on social and sports development activities and programs for the youth, as well as support for senior citizens with a monthly grocery distribution program within the community of St. Peter’s, Cole Bay, and Cape Bay.

Pop corn, cotton candy, and other snacks will be available for purchase. The general public is invited to support this initiative.