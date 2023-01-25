CECYSA to meet with the Ministers of ECYS and VSA for a discussion on the Period Poverty Legislation Proposal submitted by Teen Times

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on January 25, 2023.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the Period Poverty Legislation Proposal submitted by Teen Times (IS/146/2021-2022 dated October 19, 2021)

This meeting was requested by MP A.J.G. Romou.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament