12 students awarded with Young Athlete and Artist Awards of Excellence to round of 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — MP Angelique Romou & the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation held their annual End of Year Ceremony for the recipients of their collaborative initiative – Young Artist & Athlete of the Month Award of Excellence Program. Awardees for September thru December 2022 were in attendance and awarded for their excellence in sports and in the arts.

Award Recipients are: Tyler Rey and Audry Wever for Music, Olivia Grannum and Tyreke Arrindell for Dance and Dhrishti Shahani and Naylah Violenus for Gym, all of these students are from the National Institute of Arts(NIA). For the sport of Basketball, Miguel de Weever Jr., Chinasa Ejingiri, Kayvaughn James and Miguel Gittens were awarded for their performance and dedication to the sport, all from the Performance Sports Academy (PSA). Nathan Edward and Chamiqueo Landefort were awarded for the sport of Cricket, these 2young men are making headlines in Cricket for St. Maarten abroad.

The ceremony was held at the SKY VOUGE BEACH BAR & RESTAURANT and a special highlight, besides receiving the awards, were the surprise gifts donated by TELEM, of which there was also free internet subscriptions for each recipient. “I would like to thank TELEM for continuously taking their duty of corporate social responsibility seriously and for continuing to pour into our youth and our community. MP Romou also thanked Prakash Menghani of Lucky’s for his commitment to the community of St. Maarten as well and for sponsoring the food provided by Sky Vogue Restaurant. “I would like to extend an open invitation and encourage other local businesses to aid us in our plight to recognize, motivate and uplift our youngsters in the community” MP Romou stated.

MP Romou was also pleasantly surprised with a certificate of appreciation from one of the NIA Students who presented MP Romou and the SMPYA foundation with a certificate of appreciation for encouraging & honoring the youth of St. Maarten.

MP Romou and SMPYA would like to thank all the Sport and Art organizations who participated in the Young Artist & Athlete of the Month Award of Excellence Program in 2022 and they look forward to resuming the Award of Excellence Program in 2023. They would also like to thank all businesses that have contributed to this initiative in 2022 and look forward to a continued partnership in 2023.

For those organizations who would also like to submit nominations for the award program they can contact MP Angelique Romou to inquire about the requirements and qualifications needed to submit their nominations at angelique.romou@sxmparliament.org or the SMPYA foundation at sxmyoungambassdors@gmail.com. Businesses that wish to contribute to this initiative, can also use the contact info stated above.