Woman seriously injured after altercation with colleague at 3 Amigos in Maho

MAHO, Sint Maarten — At approximately 8.00 p.m in the evening on December 20, 2022, the central police dispatch received several calls regarding a stabbing incident that took place at at 3 Amigos Bar & Restaurant in Maho. Several patrols were dispatched to the restaurant where this incident was alleged to have taken place .

During an initial investigation at the location, it was discovered that following an argument, between two employees of the restaurant one of them had stabbed the other with a broken bottle seriously injuring her. Following this, the victim was rushed in critical condition by private vehicle to the St. Maarten Medical Center. The suspect, who also works at 3 Amigos, fled after the incident.

Personnel of the detective department arrested the female suspect with the initials S.L.W. (Shemica L. Wilson b.k.a Tisha) around 2:30 p.m. today.

This investigation is slowly progressing the detective department is requesting the person or persons who where at the location to provide any additional information on what exactly happened .

EDITORE NOTE:

*** KPSM Police spokesman give the wrong initial (FLW) in press release and still asking for people who witness to help. The correct one is S.L.W. !!!!