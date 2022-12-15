Woman dies in early morning road accident 

COLE BAY, Sint Maarten — A woman has lost her life in a traffic accident that occurred in the vicinity of the Kruythoff Roundabout around 4:45am, today, Thursday. Two other people, travelling in a another vehicle, are seriously injured.

According to information gathered by our newsroom, the driver of a Hyundai i10 with licence plate M-816 was heading down A.J.C. Brouwers Road toward the roundabout when for unknown reason she lost control of her vehicle and hit the van BUS-250.

The hard impact between the two vehicles resulted in serious injuries, especially to the woman driver causing the loss of life.

The Traffic Department of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM is investigating this accident with a road fatality.

Our newsroom understands that the deceased woman hails from the Dominican Republic community residing on St. Maarten.

721news expresses condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Further updates will follow soon as the police release more information.