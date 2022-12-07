WIB, SMDF & Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Sponsorship of Breakfast Program at Ruby Labega Primary School

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In October, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise wrote letters to businesses for sponsorship for our signature breakfast program because one of our corporate sponsors of nine years could not continue sponsoring breakfast meals for the Ruby Labega Primary School.

The club received a positive response to our sponsorship request letter from the Windwards Islands Bank (WIB). WIB agreed to become a corporate sponsor through the St. Maarten Development Fund Foundation (SMDF), who manages and allocates their corporate social responsibility (CSR) donations to worthy social causes.

SMDF will spearhead the donation request and subsequent accountability reports on their behalf for the school year 2022-2023. With these much-needed funds, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise can continue to meet our objective of providing at-risk elementary and secondary students with a healthy breakfast, thereby improving their learning capabilities and academic performance in the classroom.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise was elated to have the breakfast shopping restarted on November 28, 2022, at Cost-U-Less. The club would like to thank the Windward Islands Bank and SMDF for agreeing to participate in this initiative with us as corporate sponsors.