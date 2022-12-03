Walter Plantz Square Bust Restored

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) held a soft launch back in October at the Walter Plantz Square (WPS) where the bust of Walter Plantz was restored in the presence of members of his family, close family friends and PSG Management.

During the ceremony, those in attendance shared their fond memories of Walter Plantz.

The bust of Walter Plantz washed up on the shore of Great Bay in 2021 four years later after it went missing during the passing of Hurricane Irma.

PSG Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gumbs said: “It was a warm feeling amongst Geraldine Williams (aka Bena), the wife of Walter, family and friends of the late Walter William who I’ve known from my childhood days visiting frequently with my uncle Magic.”

Walter Plantz was a fishing legend and a long-time resident of Down Street. In September 2015, the Walter Plantz Square at Down Street was inaugurated and was named in his honor. In 2010, a bust was erected and unveiled as part of honoring the nation’s pioneers.

The promotion of the country’s national heritage has been part of PSGs re-inventing cruise tourism and is essential to the products and services that are offered to cruise and stay-over visitors.

WPS comprises of eight small buildings constructed according to the traditional St. Maarten architectural ginger-bread design, to reflect the national heritage of the destination.

The essence of WPS is to bring in the heritage value of the destination by showcasing the gingerbread homes of the past.