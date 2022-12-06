The first Full Marathon of Sint Maarten with main sponsor ENNIA will take place on Sunday 11th December, 2022 with start and finish at Divi Little Bay Resort.

PHILISBURG, Sint Maarten — The running event for people of all ages, schools and businesses will comprise unique courses. Participants in the ENNIA SXM Marathon can choose between various distances: 5 km GreenMedsSxm run, 10 km Philipsburg Pharmacy run, half marathon 21,1km Tortuga run, or the full marathon 42,2km ENNIA run. The event expects to welcome participants from all over the world.

By organizing this marathon with a challenging and hilly course, Sint Maarten Road Runners tries to promote the island of Sint Maarten and put it on the “running map”. The distance of this race is 42.195 km and will cover both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

The goal of the club is to promote running on St.Maarten among people of all ages. It believes that the positive influence of sports and running events can contribute to a better relationship between various communities, stimulate a healthier lifestyle, and promote tourism to St.Maarten. The Board of the Association consists of Krispijn Tuenissen, Berit Bus, Marcel De Wit, Oscar Williams, Susy Maidwell, Pablo Piscione and Frits Bus.

ENNIA is the main sponsor of the event as running is a much-loved sport which plays a big role in healthy lifestyle choices. ENNIA as well as the SXM Road Runners value the social role of the event, stimulating young and old to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Other partners include Tortuga Maho, Philipsburg pharmacy, GreenMedsSxm, Department of Sports, Rollfix, Sentinel Consultancy, BDO, Grand Thornton, Trisport, We Are! SXM, Duty free world, SuperU, Carpios, Heineken 0.0%.

It all goes down this Sunday 11th December at 4:15am, with different start times for each race. We are hereby asking the public to be aware of runners on the roads at such an early time. There will be water-stops along the routes.

We look forward to seeing you on the starting line as a runner or come our to the finish line of St. Maarten’s first Full Marathon! The finish will take place at Sint.Maarten’s historical Fort Amsterdam.

Be sure to follow Sxm Road Runners on Facebook and Instagram for more information. Email: sxmroadrunners@gmail.com