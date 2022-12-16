Public meeting of Parliament regarding discussion of the general reconstruction of PJIA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on December 16, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion of the general reconstruction of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) IS/188/ 2022-2023, dated November 14 November 2022.

MP Christophe T. Emmanuel, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, and Raeyhon A. Peterson requested this Meeting.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament