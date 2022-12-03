Proceeds from Brown Pelican Sport Awards 2022 donated to Soualiga Youth Basketball Association

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Rodolphe Samuel, the Department of Sport and the National Sports Institute are pleased to announce that the proceeds from the 2022 Brown Pelican Sport awards have been donated to the Soualiga Youth Basketball Association.

On Wednesday, November 30th 2022, Minister Samuel, Head of the Department of Sports, Ms. Jonelle Richardson, National Sports Institute Sport Coordinator Jackie Brown, along with the Soualiga Youth Basketball (SYBA) resident, Marvio Cooks, SYBA treasurer Jamal Newton, and Marketing manager Robbie Pantophlet were all present for the handing over of the Brown Pelican Sports Award proceeds in support of youth basketball.

On November 13th, 2022, the Department of Sports, in collaboration with the National Sport Institute and the St. Maarten Sports & Olympic Federation hosted the 6th annual Brown Pelican Sports Award at the Aleeze Convention Center & Event Hall before a large crowd of athletes, coaches and supporters.

The evening highlighted the sport of basketball and honored 10 basketball legends in light of their outstanding contribution to the sport. Awards were also given out to the winners of the various categories which consisted of best male and female athletes, best coaches, best sporting organization, best overall team, and best sponsor.

In addition to honoring legends and awarding winners, the Brown Pelican Sports Award, also sought to raise funds in aid of supporting the development of sports on St. Maarten. This year, the focus for the funds was placed on basketball and the needs highlighted by the Soualiga Youth Basketball Association. Specifically, support was given for medical event insurance and basketball equipment for the 2023 5-on-5 youth basketball season.

We are pleased with the funds that were generated from the event and Minister Samuel and the team would once again like to thank the general public for coming out in support of and to celebrate the best of St. Maarten Sport.