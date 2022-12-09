Food Market robbed by armed men

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Police are seeking two armed men who robbed a Cole Bay supermarket on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 9:15pm.

The two unknown armed men stormed into Food Market on Union Road taking from the proprietor and undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the scene on a scooter heading the in direction of Marigot.

Anyone who may have been in the immediate surrounding at the time of the robbery and who may have information that can help in the investigation is urged to contact police as soon as possible. The Police Force is reachable on + 1 721 542 2222, tip line 9300 or emergency 911.

The community is reminded by Police in all case of crime: “If you see something, say something, to help in the arrest of these criminals.”