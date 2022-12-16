Electoral Council of St Maarten decided to delete Concordia Political Alliance as a political party

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Electoral Council of St Maarten, considering that pursuant to Decision No. 11/2014 of the Electoral Council of June 9, 2014, the political party Concordia Political Alliance Association is registered in the register of political parties referred to in Article 14, paragraph 2 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, and that pursuant to Decision No. 2/2019 of the Electoral Council of October 22, 2019.

The reference CPA has been registered in the register of references referred to in Article 14, paragraph 2 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties; that the political party Concordia Political Alliance Association did not submit a list of candidates for the last elections for members of the Parliament.

In view of:

Article 22, paragraph 2, and subsection b) of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties;

HAS DECIDED:

Article 1

The reference CPA of the political party Concordia Political Alliance Association shall be deleted from the register of references as referred to in Article 14, paragraph 2 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties.

Article 2

This Decision shall enter into force with immediate effect.

Article 3

This Decision shall be published in the National Gazette and in one or more local daily newspapers.

A copy of the Electoral Council decision was forwarded to:

The Minister of General Affairs, The General Audit Chamber, The Central Voting Bureau, Concordia Political Alliance Association.