Court sentences three human smugglers to imprisonment

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court of First Instance has sentenced three habitual human smugglers to jail times of between six and three years. The sentences relate to both the preparation and perpetration of human smuggling acts in 2021.

Convicted M.C. was sentenced on Friday, 16 December 2022, to six years of imprisonment. The sentence relates to preparation and co-perpetration of habitual human smuggling acts between September and November 2021, and money laundering related to two boats.

J.P. received a sentence of five years imprisonment from the Court of First Instance. She was convicted also for co-perpetration of habitual human smuggling acts between September 2021 and November 2021 and money laundering related to the two same boats as M.C. was sentenced by the Court.

J.P. was also convicted for the possession of child pornography.

P. H. received a sentence of three years’ imprisonment from the Court of First Instance for preparation and co-perpetration of habitual human smuggling between 13 and 19 November 2021.

The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM views human smuggling as a serious crime and endangerment of lives for monetary gain by the smugglers. For those reasons, the investigation, called “Albatros”, was taken before the court.

People who opt to use smugglers to get them to other countries and territories are urged by OM SXM to take into consideration the several risks they are taking with their lives especially on the open seas. Those willing to try their luck despite the warnings are reminded that they are participating in an illegal act.