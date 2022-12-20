2022 Christmas Scramble at Mullet Bay Golf Course

MULLET BAY, Sint Maarten — It was a great sight last Saturday on the Mullet Bay Golf Course with 51 golfers scattered over Mullet Bay Golf Course in decorated carts, wearing Santa hats and dressed in colorful Santa outfits. But it was a great tournament with serious efforts being made to win.

The annual Santa Scramble organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association was again a tremendous success. This charity event was enjoyed by a good amount of 13 teams of four players each.

After a fierce battle and lots of fun the winner of this year’s Santa Scramble was the team of

Johan Datema, Christopher Gibbons, Jeroen Leffers, Ghost – who ended the 18 holes stroke play event with a total score of 60 low net.

Second prize was won by the team of James Park, Justen, Bartlett, Marci McCormic, Brad Spernak – with a total score of 62. Third prize was taken by the team of Lee Hallam, Scott Sitra, Andrew Ewing, David Donoghue – with a score of also 62 low net but they had a lower average handicap.

After the tournament, all players gathered at La Tortuga Restaurant in Maho where the awards ceremony and raffle as well as auctions and the after party, including a fantastic buffet, took place. Sponsors were thanked for their generous donations.

The St. Maarten Golf Association is a non-profit organization that welcomes all beginning and experienced golfers, tourists and St. Maarten / St. Martin residents alike to become members. Every month the association organizes Scramble matches, Night Golf tournaments as well as the annual St. Maarten Open in April. If you like to become a member for as little as USD 100 per year, please contact the Golf Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or sign up online at www.stmaartengolf.com.