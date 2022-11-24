“Walk to Prevent Immobility” draws hundreds on November 19

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — In efforts to engage residents to keep active and lead the way in making better health choices, Social & Health Insurances SZV partnered with the Sint Maarten Police Pensioners and Retirees Association (SPFPRA) for this year’s second “Walk to Prevent Immobility” walk-a-thon. The event took place on Saturday, November 19, bringing approximate 200 health-conscious participants of all ages together to walk for wellness.

The event started at 5:00 am from the APS parking lot in Philipsburg. The walk-a-thon offered participants a warm-up and cool-down session facilitated by SMMC’s fitness instructor Stacy V and a long or short route, with a distance of either 5KM or 7KM. Mr. Edward Jacobs, President of the SPFPRA, stated, “The association is thankful for the work of our volunteers and partners, especially SZV’s team, to make this second event a reality. It was a great morning, witnessing the large turnout once again for the walk-a-thon. It is important for all of us, at all ages, to prevent immobility and to stay active. We’re happy with the turnout and seeing the community move with us!”

The proceeds gathered by the association will create more accessible events for members, and seniors, making it easier for vulnerable groups to stay active, learning, and connected in the community. For this edition, the General Pension Fund of St. Maarten (APS) and the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) joined SZV and SPFPRA as partners.

Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty, once again participated in the walk-a-thon and shared this statement, “It was another great walk-a-thon and community event. It was a great way to start my day, connecting with my team and brainstorming about the next big wellness initiative for our community. I hope we can gather an even larger turnout next time.”

The board of SPFPRA and management of SZV would like to thank all the participants, volunteers, supporters, and other donors who contributed to this event. Photos and videos of the event are available on SZV’s Facebook page.