The GUCCAD Sint Maarten Launch

Philipsburg — The Global United Christian Congress of Africa and the Diaspora (GUCCAD) was officially launched on November 9, 2022 at the beautifully decorated Sky Vogue Restaurant in Philipsburg. President of GUCCAD Sint Maarten, Pastor Nigel Brooks, said that “this organization offers the African diaspora in Sint Maarten a unique opportunity to unite with their brothers and sisters in Africa”.

Quite a number of people, dressed in colorful African attire, from both sides of the island, attended the inauguration of the Sint Maarten branch of GUCCAD International which has branches in the US A and in Africa. The purpose of GUCCAD is to reunite people of African descent, living abroad, with the people living in mainland Africa by establishing relationships by means of educational, cultural, economic, religious and creative art exchanges.

The President of GUCCAD International, Dr. Professor Ijoma Nwosu, and his wife, Evangelist Nneka, both visionaries, together with a member of the international board, Bishop Ivory Stafford from the USA, were present for the launch.

In addition to President Pastor Nigel Brooks, the Board of GUCCAD Sint Maarten consists of Vice President, Harold Richardson, Secretary Donna Morrison-Wilson, Treasurer Rolando Toulon and member Wycliffe Smith.

President Brooks encouraged the persons at the launch to attend the GUCCAD’s second annual Congress which takes place from October 6 – 16, 2023, in Ghana. International President Ijoma, said the he would like to see as many people from Sint Maarten and the Caribbean attend the Congress in Ghana. At the Congress there won’t be a lot of speeches and talk, for the emphasis will be more on getting to know how the history of the people in the diaspora in Sint Maarten and the Caribbean is tied to the history and culture of Ghana and the rest of Africa.

President Brooks ended by telling those in attendance “you will be hearing a lot about GUCCAD in the future and we want you to get involved. For more information you can contact us via our email address: guccadsxm@gmail.com or via telephone +1 (721) 523-5000 or go to www.guccad.org.