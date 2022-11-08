The 35th annual St. Maarten’s Day Around the Island Relay Race.

On November 11th, in celebration of Sint Maarten’s day, about 500 participants are expected to participate in the annual St. Maarten’s Day Around the Island Relay Race.

Teams of 11 runners will circumnavigate the North and South of St. Maarten/St. Martin each completing legs that vary between 3 and 4 kilometers.

The premium sponsor of this year’s event is Nagico Insurance. Other sponsors include Belair Beach Hotel, WIB-Bank, Medwork, Cube SXM Evaluators, Tortuga Maho, Red Alert Security, Philipsburg Pharmacy, Nathalie Tackling Law, Pro Physio, BDO St.Maarten B.V, CC1, Heavenly water and Department of Sports. “Thanks to our sponsors, volunteers and partner Tri-Sport, we can once again organize this well-attended event,” shares the SXM Road Runners Association.

There are prizes for the fastest and best-dressed teams who participate in the race. In addition, a ‘Remarkable Feet’ will be awarded to someone who deserves special recognition for doing the extraordinary. Teams can nominate someone for this award by sending an email with motivation to sxmroadrunners@gmail.com.

So, bring out your favorite costumes and go wild or send us the name of someone you think deserves to win the Special Feet Award! Prizes by FitFoods & Aqua Mania adventures.

Captains briefing and Baton & Number pick up is at Tri-Sport in Simpsonbay all day from 10am to 5pm from November 1st to November 10th.

We ask the public, please do not drive next to your runners. This causes a back-up of traffic and creates dangerous exhaust fumes for runners behind you. It is understandable that you would want to cheer on your runners, but this can be done for a moment before pulling over or going on ahead. NO DRIVING NEXT TO YOUR RUNNERS FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME!