Suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run accident arrested

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Traffic Department personnel arrested a male suspect on Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, in relation to a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place early Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a dark gray car had struck the victim in the vicinity of the intersection of Arch Road and Sucker-garden Road and then continued driving away. He later abandoned the car in the area of Upper Princess Quarter.

After a brief investigation conducted by traffic personnel, they later discovered who the driver of the gray car was. He was arrested in connection with this incident. Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the police station where he was detained pending further investigation.

So far the victim who was discovered deceased on Sucker-Garden roadside has not have been identified. The victim is about 1.80M tall, light brown skin, braided hair with a full beard. He was dressed in red/black long sports pants, black shirt, black shoes with a neon green vest.

Police urges anyone who has information regarding this incident of who may know the identity of the victim to contact the Police Traffic Department and assist with information to better aid the investigation.

Contact can be made via e-mail traffic@policesxm.sx or by

telephone number 542 2222 ext. 241/239.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM also reminds the community of its Whatsapp

Feature: “See Something, Share Something” on its website: www.policesxm.sx.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The investigation into this tragic event is still ongoing.