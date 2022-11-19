State Secretary Van Huffelen visits Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Alexandra van Huffelen, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, will visit Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire from the 20th to the 25th of November. The State Secretary will speak with administrators and visit projects.

On Sint Maarten, for instance, she will visit the National Recovery Program Bureau and she will be briefed on the topic of the landfill/dumping site. On Curaçao, the State Secretary will speak with representatives of the Climate Change Platform and Profound, a young Caribbean organisation in the IT sector. Also on the programme is a meeting with Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (Carmabi) and talks on the development of innovative agriculture.

On Curaçao, representatives of the countries and islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom will also meet to discuss the history of slavery with the State Secretary. Among other things, they will discuss how to give substance to the commemorative year of the slavery past in 2023.

In Aruba, the State Secretary will visit the Archivo Nacional Aruba (ANA). The trip will end on Bonaire, where the State Secretary will visit, among others, those affected by the recent flooding and gets an explanation of the embankment situation.