Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Distributes over 300 Meals to Vulnerable Citizens

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – On Sunday, October 30th, 2022, members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset provided over 300 hot meals along with cold beverages to vulnerable families within the communities on the island. This was the club’s fifth annual Reach One Feed One (R1F1) program.

Rotarians observed the month of October as “Economic and Community Development”. R1F1 is a feeding program organized by the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset aimed at providing warm meals to many underprivileged families in vulnerable communities on the island. Members prepared the meals and travelled through the districts of Dutch Quarter, Sucker Garden, Pond Island, Cay Hill, and Cay Bay bringing cheer to many residents in our community. This project also highlights the importance of sharing and caring for the vulnerable within our community. Rotarians worldwide are passionate about serving various aspects of their communities. This initiative serves as a reminder that we can collaborate and do small acts of kindness that are building blocks for our community development.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to thank its partners for contributing to this initiative; PDG Louis Wever; PHF Alicia Liverpool; Agnes Andrew; Shirley Duffis; Paula Gordon; Inocencia Leonard; Rtn. Russel Bell and Mr. Serge of Elle Si Belle Tours; and all the members who have contributed in one way or the other. The club encourages everyone to their part in assisting someone else where possible, which in turn will improve the island’s economy and community.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30 PM. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.