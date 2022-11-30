Public meeting of Parliament regarding the appointment of a Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of Parliament

Presentation and discussion on a proposal for a caucus for female Members of Parliament

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Appointment of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of Parliament

⦁ Presentation and discussion on the proposal: WOMEN IN PARLIAMENT.SX: A CAUCUS FOR FEMALE MPs (IS/161/2022-2023 dated November 4, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament