NIPA and OCW-CG sign SLA for Hospitality Initiative on Saba and Sint Eustatius

The communities in Saba and Sint Eustatius now have the opportunity to further develop in the hospitality sector

On Friday, November 4, 2022, the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) and the ministry of Education, Culture and Science in Caribbean Netherlands (OCW-CG), signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for a Hospitality Initiative program, offering persons already working in the hospitality sector, the opportunity to receive their certification in the hospitality sector on the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius. Hospitality Skills Certification, Guest Service Gold, and Certified Hospitality Instructor all form part of the program offered effective November 7, 2022.

The SLA that was signed is based on the premise that all parties will work together in a spirit of partnership and will seek to maximize the benefits of the offered program for the population of Saba and Sint Eustatius.

Chairlady and representative of NIPA’s Supervisory Board of Directors, drs. Peggy-Ann Dros-Richardson and OCW-CG department head, Mr. Reynolds (Nolly) Oleana, both signed the agreement, making this learning opportunity a reality for students interested in the field. Also present at the signing ceremony were Ms. Mirella Thijm of OCW-CG, ing. Sergio D. Blomont of NIPA and members of NIPA’s Supervisory Board of Directors.

The goal of this initiative coincides with the vision of both islands to strengthen their hospitality industry. For this reason the availability of qualified personnel on both islands is very important. In this first phase citizens already working in the hospitality sector can receive an internationally accepted certification in this sector. This initiative also offers current and former teachers with a hospitality background the opportunity to become a certified instructor not only for this phase but also for future initiatives. The ministry contributes by providing the funds for this initiative. Because of this there are no costs involved for the participants.

For this Hospitality program NIPA works together with the American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute (AHLEI). AHLEI is a worldwide recognized organization that offers training and education in hospitality. Their certificates and diplomas are internationally recognized.

NIPA is elated to offer this Hospitality Initiative program to (potential) students in Saba and Sint Eustatius as we continue to strive to broaden and strengthen connections with learning institutions worldwide. People working in the hospitality industry are encouraged to make use of this opportunity to further their studies.

The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is well aware that it is the key institution for creating professionals in Sint Maarten. NIPA’s goal is to increase the number of local skilled professionals on the island and in the region. NIPA is confident that it has the human resources necessary to facilitate this need to increase the skilled populace. NIPA hopes that the Saba and Sint Eustatius communities will make use of this opportunity and in turn, use their knowledge and skills to further contribute to nation-building.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the NIPA website at www.nipa.sx