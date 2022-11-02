MP Duncan Awaits Public Meeting and Report on State of Sports

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Independent Member of Parliament Solange Ludmila Duncan is awaiting the presence of the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) at Parliament to present a report on the current state of sports on St. Maarten as per her adopted motion of January 2022. Duncan submitted a public meeting request to the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), supported by MP Gumbs and MP De Weever, on August 16th, 2022, before the start of the new parliamentary year. Last week, on October 28th, 2022, the MP sent a follow-up letter containing a number of questions to the Minister of ECYS.

During the handling of the budget, on January 24, 2022, a motion requesting the Minister of ECYS to present a State of Sports Report was adopted by 14 of 15 Members of Parliament. The motion requested that the Minister provide pertinent data and information on school and community participation in sports, information on programs for the recruitment and development of coaches and plans on the repair, improvement and maintenance of existing and future sports facilities. The motion stipulated a timeframe of 6 months for the submission of the requested information.

In follow-up to the meeting request, Duncan recently sent a letter to the Minister of ECYS concerning questions regarding various matters including policies on youth participation in competitions abroad and providing subsidies to athletes and organizations as well as the need for updates on the repair of sports facilities. The MP further inquired about the work of the National Sports Institute.

“In my opinion, there is a need to comprehensively understand the state of all sports on St. Maarten and the active steps that the Government is taking to further develop the sector. The gaps and bottlenecks in coach and athlete development and support for instance and facility maintenance need to be highlighted and publicly, so that we can collectively come up with solutions.” stated Duncan

“I am happy to see that our youth have access to a bigger variety of afternoon sports programs now. Playing sports is so important to building a healthier, more caring, active society. We have so many talented athletes on the island and so many organizations making strides regionally. Can they be more effectively supported nationally whether through new or improved policies or a regulatory framework? I am quite excited to have a debate on sports in Parliament. ”

“Sports can provide opportunities for our youth abroad and in this economy, I think it is important that all is being done in that respect, via all avenues. This meeting is important. As an MP, my job involves monitoring Government’s work and inquiring about the progress of plans and policies in all sectors. I look forward to seeing the presentation on the state of sports by the Ministry of ECYS, hopefully soon,” concluded Duncan.