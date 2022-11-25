Misinformation in community about hit-and-run accident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Several comments on social media regarding the hit-an-run accident on Sucker Garden Road, which occurred on Sunday, November 22, 2022, have caught the attention of law enforcement. In particular, these concern comment threads that refer to the victim, a well-known local activist, was being deliberately struck down and killed.

KPSM and OM SXM dismiss this misinformation circulating on social media and request that the community allows space for the investigation to continue unhindered.

The Police of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM informs the community that the investigation points to the fatal incident as a hit-and-run.

No further information about the victim was disseminated by KPSM, as permission was not given by family members.

Police have received information that group(s) are planning a protest march in connection with the hit-and-run incident on the premise of misinformation. Police remind the public while the freedom of assembly is a general right, notification of such a gathering must be provided to the authorities in advance to secure, safety and security measures related to overall safety and traffic circulation.

As a general rule, drivers should bear in mind that this is the busiest time of the year when many activities are held and the roads are congested than usual.

Drivers should comply with the traffic regulations for their safety as well as that of others. Furthermore, drivers are reminded to avoid driving under the influence or alcohol and/or other (illegal) substances.