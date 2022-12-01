MHF announces child psychiatric consultations with DR Hermans in December

CAYHILL, Sint Maarten — The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) informs the general public that Child Psychologist, Dr. Karin Hemans will be present on island at MHF from December 12 through 16, 2022 for child psychiatric consultations.

Persons interested in child psychiatric consultations with Dr. Hemans will be required to obtain a referral from their house doctor. Additional documents including a recommendation letter by a psychologist (supported by client intake and psychological reports) and/or a pediatrician or house doctor (supported by somatic complaints and prescribed medication) are preferred made available. Persons with no recommendation letters should note that the necessary assessments will be conducted by MHF in preparation of the consultation.

MHF encourages all interested persons to take advantage of this opportunity with consideration that high demand for child psychiatric consultations persist. Persons are instructed to submit the above mentioned requirements prior to December 7th to clinic@mhf-sxm.com with the name of the client in caption/DrHemans.

Upon confirmation of a consultation, a date and time will be provided via the registrants email used to request the appointment. All clients are required to present their insurance and referral letters upon their visit.

MHF recognizes consistent child psychiatric consultations have been challenging to access on island but is pleased to facilitate this arrangement with the support of Dr. Hemans.