Governor presented with St. Maarten Flavors Lunch

Harbour View – On Friday November 18, 2022, His Excellency the Governor Ajamu G. Baly was presented a delightful lunch at Pure Ocean Restaurant at Divi Resort in celebration of his recent appointment as Governor.

Various marvelously savory dishes were presented by a number of participants of the St. Maarten Flavors program that is taking place during the month of November. Participating chefs were Rosendo van Putten (Irie Gardens), Jewel Daal (TJ’s Cassava Coal Pot), Arti Chandan (Spices of India), Chin Wong (Aziana), Julio Haynes (Pure Ocean), and Cristina Martin (Topper’s). Drinks were served by mixologist Gielbert Rondei (Kingsman).

The Governor is thankful to the participating restaurants for the amazing dishes and beverages that were presented, to the representatives of the tourism sector present for the insight shared on some of the challenges facing the sector and is looking forward to Sint Maarten’s participation in the upcoming Taste of the Caribbean event in Miami in 2023 where St. Maarten’s own young culinary talent will be able to proudly showcase the culinary diversity that Sint Maarten is known for.