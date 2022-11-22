Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament concerning matters surrounding dismissals at the Princess Juliana International Airport and the situation regarding the Air Traffic Controllers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on November 23, 2022.

This urgent Public meeting, which was adjourned on April 1, 2022 Parliamentary Year 2021-2022 will be reconvened on Wednesday at 12.45 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Matters surrounding dismissals at the Princess Juliana International Airport and the situation regarding the Air Traffic Controllers

The Minister will return to Parliament to answer question posed by Members of Parliament in the second round. Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

