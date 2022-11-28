PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — NV GEBE has worked tirelessly to consistently provide all customers, including commercial/business customers, with electricity and water services, despite the ransomware attacks on March 17, 2022. The company has shared several notices urging customers to keep their accounts current by making timely payments, based on their average monthly consumption. Payments can be made without a bill. Such a payment is credited to customer accounts and a receipt is issued for the customer’s accounting records.

Unfortunately, N.V. GEBE’s financial records reflect that several commercial/business accounts are currently PAST DUE. Starting this week, notices are being distributed to various commercial/business customers with PAST DUE accounts.

N.V. GEBE KINDLY REQUESTS FOR ALL BUSINESSES WITH PAST DUE ACCOUNTS TO PLEASE REMIT PAYMENT OF THE PAST DUE AMOUNT FOR THE PERIOD UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 31, 2022.

TO PREVENT DISCONNECTION OF YOUR SERVICE, PLEASE MAKE YOUR PAYMENT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, NO LATER THAN WITHIN TWO (2) BUSINESS DAYS OF RECEIPT OF THE NOTICE.

N.V. GEBE appreciates customers’ prompt attention and cooperation. As a community member, we ask for your consideration in paying for the essential utility services that N.V. GEBE provides to you. NV GEBE cannot continue to provide utility services without payment. That is not a sustainable situation.

N.V. GEBE has explored various avenues to work with the business community on resolving this matter. The payment plan opportunity was available for a limited period, until November 21, 2022, and regrettably, is no longer possible at this time.

For further information, please contact the NV GEBE Customer Care Department via the help desk at: (721) 546-1100/ 546-1160, e-mail: customercare@nvgebe.com, WhatsApp: +1721-588-3117 or, at the Philipsburg/Simpson Bay branch offices.

NV GEBE remains dedicated to its mission to serve the community of St. Maarten, providing reliable, cost-effective, quality electricity, water, and waste management services in a safe, environmentally friendly, sustainable, and innovative manner.

The community will be provided with continuous updates and additional details on relevant matters. Please stay informed via GEBE’s website: www.nvgebe.com, and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nvgebe, as well as other media outlets.