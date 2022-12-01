Christmas is coming to WPS on Sunday. You’re invited to the 7th Annual Lighting of the Tree

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Mark your calendar and get the family ready because Christmas is coming to Philipsburg and especially at the Walter Plantz Square (WPS) at Down Street on Sunday afternoon, December 4th.

Make it a family outing and kick-off the holiday season by joining-in the Lighting of the Annual Christmas tree at WPS at 7.00pm.

This is the seventh time that WPS will be lighting the Christmas tree at the Walter Plantz Square.

Make WPS a place to visit this holiday season and beyond into 2023. It is a great location for visitors, family, and friends to hang out through the week or weekends.

Since its establishment, the Walter Plantz Square at Down Street has generated a new spirit of life into the area for locals and visitors alike.

The square is strategically located next to the Walter Plantz Tender Jetty which connects to the boardwalk/beach promenade, Down Street and Front Street.

The restaurants at WPS operate under the Public Health Safety Plans that have been approved by the Government and which they currently operate under.