Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the recent decision by the Council of Ministers on the St. Martin Unity Flag

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 7, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by and discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport on the recent decision by the Council of Ministers on the St. Martin Unity Flag (IS/146/2022-2023 dated November 2, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament