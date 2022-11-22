Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding discussion with SER and approval Delegation to attend 47th Annual Saba Day celebration  

MEETING PART #2



PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 22, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Social Economic Council (SER) will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Discussion with the Social Economic Council regarding the ongoing impasse with the employer representation in the SER (IS/187/2022-2023 dated November 14, 2022)

2. Annual Report 2021- Social Economic Council (IS/1218/2021-2022 dated August 23, 2022)

3. Approval of travel to the Public Entity Saba for the 47th Annual Celebration of Saba Day on Friday, December 2, 2022 (IS/178/2022-2023 dated November 10, 2022)

