Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding advice on Deputy Board Member of the General Audit Chamber, program of requirements submitted by the Ad Hoc Committee New Parliament Building and 2021 Annual Report of the Ombudsman

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 8, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Ombudsman will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/819/2021- 2022 dated April 20, 2022)

2. Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/037/2022- 2023 dated September 23, 2022)

3. Program of Requirements submitted by the Ad Hoc Committee New Parliament Building

4. Annual Report 2021 – Ombudsman (IS/1167/2021-2022 dated August 8, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.