Public meeting of Parliament regarding advice on Deputy Board Member of the General Audit Chamber and National Ordinance Budget amendment 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 10, 2022. The Public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Incoming documents

⦁ Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/819/2021- 2022 dated April 20, 2022)

⦁ Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/037/2022- 2023 dated September 23, 2022)

⦁ Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2022 (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2022) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-164) (IS/104/2022-2023 d.d. 21 oktober 2022)

(Draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance on the 2022 Budget (National Ordinance budget amendment 2022) (IS/104/2022-2023 dated October 21, 2022) (PY 2022-2023-164))

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org — www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament