“The Entrepreneur in Me: The Basics of Starting a Business” – workshop to be held on Oct. 11, 2022

PHILIPSBURG – Many students dream of having their own business and some work diligently to make this dream a reality. Some think that a business is only about making money but it is about much more. Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is once again aiming to educate and inform our youth with its upcoming workshop entitled the “The Entrepreneur in Me: The Basics of Starting a Business.”

This free workshop, geared at recent secondary school graduates or students in their last two years of secondary school, will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the University of St. Martin from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

According to SSSD officials, not all students want to go to college or university, some have aspirations of going into business but may be in need of the basics of getting started. Some teenagers may already be in business but may be looking to grow their business. This workshop is designed to give them that insight and steer them in the right direction, the officials added.

“Many teenagers across the world are in business and some businesses are even thriving and this can be case on St. Maarten also. Teens often just need the motivation, support and encouragement to be successful,” SSSD officials added.

Some of the topics that will be covered in “The Entrepreneur in Me: The Basics of Starting a Business” workshop include thinking of a business idea, creating a business plan, choosing a structure and registering the business, setting up operations, understanding rules, regulations & taxes, maintaining and marketing the business and more.

Parents are urged to encourage their children to participate in this free workshop. Students are encouraged to register in advance for the workshop by calling 543-1235. If parents or students have any questions on this workshop, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org for more information.

The Student Support Services Division is located in the Gatspy’s Building, across from the Police Station and next to the Windward Island Bank (WIB) in Philipsburg. SSSD provides many services to students including psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshops.