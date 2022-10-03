Senior citizen Shirley Wigley, transforms her pain into powerful poetry & fulfills her life’s dream!

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Victorious Living Foundation celebrates 20 years of impacting and transforming lives by achieving another milestone: launching its publishing arm, Victorious Living Publishing. In partnership with Walton Publishing House, Victorious Living’s first book God Thoughts by first time author Shirley Wigley was officially pre-released on Amazon on September 30th, and ranked #1 New Release in Christian Literature and Art on October 2nd.

This noteworthy feat by Wigley’s God Thoughts, a selection of poetry she penned during some of her most challenging life struggles as a single mother, is a testimony that out of every adversity is the potential for even greater opportunity. Anyone seeking encouragement, inspiration or hope, may visit Amazon and secure their pre-released digital copy of God Thoughts for only $0.99, until October 7th. The book is scheduled to be released officially on October 20th, 2022.

Wigley, 73 years, hails from the island of Nevis, and has made St. Maarten her home for the past 49 years. She recalls that from as young as nine years old she felt the inclination that she had the gift to write poetry. It was not until 1979 however that she would begin to transform her pain into powerful poetry. In an invited comment she said, “I began to write poems by going into the word of God. Out of hardship, trials and circumstances, my poetry birth forth.”

Wigley’s daughter Juliette Wigley was ecstatic when she heard her mom’s book was listed as #1 New Release in Christian Literature and Art on Amazon. “This is such exciting news. To God be the glory. I want to give Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton of Victorious Living Publishing and Dr. Sherrie Walton of Walton Publishing House high honour, and applaud them for the great work they have been doing.”

To people afraid to pursue their dreams, Shirley Wigley states: “See it in your mind. Put God first in all you are doing, and He will bring it to pass. Like me, you may not have a certificate from a university, but whatever God put in your heart, don’t let it die in you. As Paul in the Bible said to Timothy, “Stir up the gift within you.”

If you would like to learn more about Victorious Living or desire to publish your book, you may contact Victorious Living at +1-721-524-8731 or visit www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com.