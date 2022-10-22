Rotary District Governor Deborah Howell visits the rotary club of Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – October 19, 2020 – The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten welcomed Rotary District 7020 Governor, Deborah Y. Howell, and her husband, Dennis Howell to its regular meeting at the Rotary Clubhouse. District Governor Howell toured several of the Club’s projects, including the multipurpose sport court and recreation area at the Sister Marie Lawrence School, and the District Governor got to see the beach cleaner in action while it was cleaning Dawn Beach of the sargassum seaweed. District Governor Howell jumped right into the beach cleaner with the operator as the machine made cleaning passes along Dawn Beach.

Later in the day, District Governor Howell addressed members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten with inspirational words, and insisted she wanted to return back to Dawn Beach to drive the beach cleaner. District Governor Howell noted that seeing Rotary in action would be one the best memories of her official visit to Sint Maarten.

District Governor Deborah Y Howell has been a Rotarian since 1998. She was born in St. Thomas and has resided in St. Croix with her husband, Dennis, since 1983. Deborah is a retired United States Army General, after 36 years of military service.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at: pressrotarysxm@gmail.com or visit the website www.rotarysxm.org.