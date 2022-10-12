Public meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance is requested to be present.

The agenda points are:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening belasting op bedrijfsomzetten in verband met de invoering van een vrijstelling voor psychologen (IS/883/2021-2022 d.d. 11 mei 2022) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-158) (Draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Tax on Business Turnovers in connection with the introduction of an exemption for psychologists (IS/883/2021-2022 dated 11 May 2022) (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-158))

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2019 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2019) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-159) (IS/1119/2021-2022 d.d. 5 juli 2022) (Draft National Ordinance establishing the annual accounts of Sint Maarten for the 2019 service year (National ordinance adoption of the annual accounts 2019) (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-159) (IS/1119/2021-2022 dated 5 July 2022))

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2020 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2020) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-162) (IS/1170/2021-2022 d.d.10 augustus 2022)

(Draft National Ordinance establishing the annual accounts of Sint Maarten for the 2020 service year (National ordinance adoption of the annual accounts 2020) ( Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-162) (IS/1170/2021-2022 dated August 10, 2022))

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.