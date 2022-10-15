Project Hope in Sight Relaunches for World Sight Day 2022

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Emma Foundation has relaunched Project Hope in Sight today for a second year on World Sight Day providing free prescription eye wear to vulnerable students ages 16 years and under.

The theme for this year’s celebration of World Sight Day, held today, Thursday, October 13, 2022, is “Love Your Eyes”. The theme emphasizes the need for awareness about eye health and the need for taking measures that protect eyesight. One of the key calls to action today is a pledge to get your eyes tested. The Emma Foundation would like to encourage the public and in particular, parents of children in primary and secondary schools to prioritize their eye health and schedule eye exams especially if experiencing challenges with their vision. According to eye doctors, regular eye exams help to detect eye problems at their earliest stage, when they are most treatable.

This October, the Emma Foundation will visit primary and secondary schools to spread awareness about the importance of eye health as well as to inform school management about registration for Project Hope in Sight 2022. Students who are uninsured and in need of eye exams will also be assisted this October where possible. The foundation will also be requesting support from all schools to spread eye health awareness by displaying “Love Your Eyes” posters on campus.

Additionally, the Emma Foundation is launching its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram today via the handle theemmafoundationsxm; where the public can acquire more information about the “Love Your Eyes” campaign, register students for Project Hope in Sight and become partners or sponsors of the organization’s work. The foundation would like to thank all donors and sponsors and wishes the public a happy and healthy World Sight Day.